UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Stake Cut by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,013,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,531,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $498,672,000 after buying an additional 1,138,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,213,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,078,605,000 after buying an additional 1,123,084 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,960,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $274,486,000 after buying an additional 998,999 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,354,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.57% on Thursday, reaching $160.52. 1,281,326 shares of the company traded hands. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $164.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc. will post $8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $2,397,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,030 shares in the company, valued at $310,016,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total value of $2,071,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

