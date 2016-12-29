Underhill Investment Management LLC Sells 6,550 Shares of INC Research Holdings Inc. (INCR)

Underhill Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in INC Research Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. INC Research Holdings makes up approximately 6.7% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings in INC Research Holdings were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 2,867.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,005,000 after buying an additional 2,280,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,467,000 after buying an additional 1,087,652 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth about $42,340,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,690,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,446,000 after buying an additional 659,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the second quarter worth about $18,421,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INC Research Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) traded up 1.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 140,703 shares. INC Research Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $57.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.76.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $259.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that INC Research Holdings Inc. will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

INCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. First Analysis initiated coverage on INC Research Holdings in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. INC Research Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Rush sold 35,503 shares of INC Research Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,586,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

