Underhill Investment Management LLC Invests $5,726,000 in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Underhill Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 3.2% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $399,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) traded down 1.82% during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,946 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group Inc. will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/underhill-investment-management-llc-invests-5726000-in-interactive-brokers-group-inc-ibkr/1135706.html.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 100 electronic exchanges and trading venues around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.