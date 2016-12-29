UDR’s (UDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UDR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 price target on UDR and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) opened at 35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. UDR has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 145.68%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 7,082 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $254,952.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 49.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 198.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of UDR by 26.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

