UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,998,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,009,000 after buying an additional 1,032,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,704,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,083,000 after buying an additional 77,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,173,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,363,000 after buying an additional 188,261 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 395,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) traded up 0.75% during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 279,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered, self-managed equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company’s three segments include office, retail and multifamily.

