UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,353 Shares of Allied World Assurance Co. (AWH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allied World Assurance Co. (NYSE:AWH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allied World Assurance were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Allied World Assurance during the second quarter worth $100,000. Societe Generale bought a new stake in Allied World Assurance during the second quarter worth $122,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Allied World Assurance by 140.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Allied World Assurance during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allied World Assurance during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied World Assurance Co. (NYSE:AWH) traded up 0.09% during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 696,930 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Allied World Assurance Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Allied World Assurance (NYSE:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business earned $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. Allied World Assurance had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Allied World Assurance Co. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allied World Assurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

AWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied World Assurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Allied World Assurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied World Assurance in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Macquarie lowered Allied World Assurance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Allied World Assurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

About Allied World Assurance

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. It operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. It leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore and the United States.

