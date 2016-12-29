Tronc Inc. (TRNC) Major Shareholder Merrick Venture Management, Ll Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Tronc Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) major shareholder Merrick Venture Management, Ll bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,827,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,416,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Merrick Venture Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Merrick Venture Management, Ll bought 8,494 shares of Tronc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $114,499.12.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Merrick Venture Management, Ll purchased 26,175 shares of Tronc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $338,966.25.

Tronc Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) opened at 13.75 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $500.89 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Tronc Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.37. Tronc had a positive return on equity of 124.45% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $378.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronc Inc. will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronc by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tronc by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tronc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNC. TheStreet lowered Tronc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a content curation and monetization company focused on creating and distributing content across all channels. The Company’s portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets across the country.

