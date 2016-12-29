Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) bonds rose 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.50 and were trading at $101.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) opened at 11.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.73. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business earned $581.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,499,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after buying an additional 1,575,627 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 5,844,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,083,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,985,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,934,000 after buying an additional 160,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 37.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,299,000 after buying an additional 1,318,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

