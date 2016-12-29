TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $581,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) traded down 2.32% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,996 shares. The stock has a market cap of $525.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $23.30.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 3.68%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc (TPI) is a United States-based company engaged in manufacturing wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems. The Company operates through four geographic operating segments: the United States, Asia, Mexico and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry.
