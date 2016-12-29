Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 288,390 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,390 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $107,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded down 0.20% during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. 938,589 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $18.46 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial Inc. started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.65.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $460,540.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $482,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,373,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

