Timken Co. (TKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp. lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) opened at 39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.51. Timken has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $41.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.40%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,736,000 after buying an additional 123,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $12,178,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Timken by 67.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries, which offers bearings, seals, lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chain, augers and related products and maintenance services, and Process Industries, which provides industrial bearings and assemblies, power transmission components such as gears and gearboxes, couplings, seals, lubricants, chains and related products and services.

