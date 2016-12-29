TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 320,300 Shares of Atlassian Corp. PLC (TEAM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Corp. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian Corp. PLC were worth $37,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Corp. PLC by 189.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 209,884 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corp. PLC during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corp. PLC during the second quarter worth about $5,181,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Corp. PLC by 69.0% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Corp. PLC by 131.4% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian Corp. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,539 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.33 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Atlassian Corp. PLC has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Atlassian Corp. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company earned $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Atlassian Corp. PLC had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Corp. PLC will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian Corp. PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian Corp. PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Atlassian Corp. PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Atlassian Corp. PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 target price on Atlassian Corp. PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian Corp. PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Atlassian Corp. PLC Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

