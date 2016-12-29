TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $30,994,000 Stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,692 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $30,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 56.5% in the second quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 155,952 shares. Vail Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.87 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.13. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-30994000-stake-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn/1135473.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $153.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John Redmond sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,211,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $45,713.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,864.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. The Company’s Mountain segment operates around 10 mountain resort properties and two urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining and retail/rental operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.