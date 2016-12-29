The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Raised by Trust Co

Trust Co raised its position in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,001,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.4% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 41,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 75.6% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 70,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.56. 5,896,763 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Co. has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $115.00 price objective on The Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price objective on The Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

