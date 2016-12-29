Texas Instruments (TXN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) recently:

12/29/2016 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Summit Redstone. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2016 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is one of the largest suppliers of analog integrated circuits. The company’s third-quarter results exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Margins expanded and should continue to expand because of the secular strength in the auto and industrial markets, a stronger mix of analog and embedded processing products, benefits of restructuring actions and more 300mm capacity coming online. The only negatives at this point appear to be strengthening competition particularly for auto chips given recent market consolidation. There is also the question of negative currency effect and a high debt load.”

12/20/2016 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Texas Instruments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

12/13/2016 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2016 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.0944% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.1199. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,157 shares. Texas Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.73 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5301 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $1,060,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,250 shares in the company, valued at $21,860,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.