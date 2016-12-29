Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 26.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 290,790 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone & Data Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems Inc. will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 140.48%.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Drexel Hamilton set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wittwer sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $642,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 29,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $841,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company conducts its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular). It provides Wireline services, cable services and hosted and managed services, through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

