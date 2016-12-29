TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,617 Shares of 3M Co. (MMM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $126,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 38.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) opened at 178.08 on Thursday. 3M Co. has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $182.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co. will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

In other news, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $726,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $1,795,633.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,644.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

