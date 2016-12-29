TCF Financial Corp. (TCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TCF Financial Corp. (NYSE:TCB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

TCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial Corp. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of TCF Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. FBR & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TCF Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of TCF Financial Corp. (NYSE:TCB) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 477,421 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. TCF Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10.

TCF Financial Corp. (NYSE:TCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company earned $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. TCF Financial Corp. had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.10%. TCF Financial Corp.’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Corp. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TCF Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCB. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial Corp. by 40.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial Corp. by 900.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial Corp. by 1,570.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corp. Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Lending, Funding and Support Services. Its Lending segment includes consumer real estate, commercial real estate and business lending, leasing and equipment finance, inventory finance and auto finance.

