Target Corp. (TGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Target, which outperformed the Zacks Categorized industry in the past six months, has witnessed an uptrend in estimates. We believe that the initiatives such as the development of omni-channel capacities, diversification and localization of assortments along with emphasis on flexible format stores, bode well. The company also intends to invest in merchandise categories such as Style, Baby, Kids and Wellness that are performing well. All these aided the company to continue with its positive earnings streak for the third quarter in row, as it posted third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. Total sales also beat our expectations, after missing the same in the past four successive quarters. However, what came as a drawback was that the company failed to contain the decline in the top-line. Stiff competition from other discount retailers who are far more geographically diversified may also hurt the company’s performance.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Target Corp. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr upgraded Target Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.48 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 target price on Target Corp. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Target Corp. to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Target Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 72.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. Target Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $84.14.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corp. had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Corp. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $308,131.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueNorth Inc. bought a new position in Target Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Corp. by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corp. by 94.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $4,044,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

