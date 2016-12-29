Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talen Energy Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Thursday. Talen Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.73 million. Talen Energy Corp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corp will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Talen Energy Corp by 42.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Talen Energy Corp by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Talen Energy Corp by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,267,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after buying an additional 751,799 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Talen Energy Corp by 102.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 58,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Talen Energy Corp by 13,116.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corp Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a United States-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

