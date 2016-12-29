Swiss National Bank Sells 9,600 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,073,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,822,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,980,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $24,778,000.

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) traded up 1.11% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 871,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/swiss-national-bank-sells-9600-shares-of-avis-budget-group-inc-car/1135741.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. MKM Partners set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stender E. Sweeney sold 803 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $30,787.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is a rental car supplier and Budget is a rental vehicle supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand, and Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.