SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) Stake Held by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC maintained its position in SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. AXA purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 66.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded down 1.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,999 shares. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. SunTrust Banks Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co. downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $42,915.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $36,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $88,744.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

