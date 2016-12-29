Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $4,000,000 Position in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Nvidia Corp. were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nvidia Corp. by 3.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nvidia Corp. during the third quarter worth about $2,152,000. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nvidia Corp. by 176.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Nvidia Corp. by 50.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 123,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nvidia Corp. during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 2.00% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.43. 54,384,182 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.29. Nvidia Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. Nvidia Corp. had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nvidia Corp. will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Nvidia Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Nvidia Corp.’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nvidia Corp. in a report on Thursday. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nvidia Corp. from $90.00 to $24.75 in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nvidia Corp. from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Nvidia Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Nvidia Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other Nvidia Corp. news, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of Nvidia Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $2,767,455.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,751,872 shares in the company, valued at $116,359,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Nvidia Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $987,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nvidia Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

