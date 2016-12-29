Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys 74,420 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,420 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 138.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 58,244 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 345,868 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded up 0.20% during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,138 shares. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $839 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 256.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Robert Guidotti bought 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,053.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach bought 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $69,947.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,630.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions to help clients market to their customers, and shipping and mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

