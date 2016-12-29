Sunstone Hotel Investors’ (SHO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) opened at 15.16 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business earned $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.82 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6,324.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 397,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment.

