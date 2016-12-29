Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Cut to “Hold” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) traded down 1.10% on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 26,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm’s market cap is $75.37 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,623.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.45) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,241,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

