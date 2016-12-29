SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) opened at 11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 692,616 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 218,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 223.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 315,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The Company also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, India Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Vansant, Virginia; East Chicago, Indiana; Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City, Illinois, and Middletown, Ohio, respectively.

