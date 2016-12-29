Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3,093,000 Position in Celgene Corp. (CELG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Celgene Corp. were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,833,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,717,840,000 after buying an additional 395,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,241,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,433,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,066,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,042,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,708,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,535,000 after buying an additional 2,127,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,306,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,248,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) traded down 0.31% during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,253 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.75. Celgene Corp. has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corp. had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celgene Corp. will post $5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr downgraded Celgene Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Celgene Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In related news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 56,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,984.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celgene Corp.

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

