Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) opened at 17.01 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $894.71 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Stratasys by 105.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 33.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.