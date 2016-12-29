Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) opened at 29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.87%.

In other news, Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,916.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $95,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,297 shares in the company, valued at $678,562.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a hotel investment company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. The Company has interests in approximately 40 hotels, including over 30 owned hotels with a total of approximately 7,410 guest rooms, and approximately 49% joint venture interest in over six hotels with a total of approximately 1,790 guest rooms.

