State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7,245,000 Position in Regency Centers Corp. (REG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Regency Centers Corp. were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in Regency Centers Corp. by 1,173.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 843,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,355,000 after buying an additional 777,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Regency Centers Corp. by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,359,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,720,000 after buying an additional 742,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regency Centers Corp. by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,196,000 after buying an additional 737,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,057,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,751,000 after buying an additional 581,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers Corp. by 832.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,861,000 after buying an additional 488,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) traded up 1.84% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 669,834 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Regency Centers Corp. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $85.35.

Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Regency Centers Corp. had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp. will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Regency Centers Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.92%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $99,443.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers Corp.

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

