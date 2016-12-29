State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holds Stake in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D held its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zynga were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Zynga by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 55,589,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 350,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,514,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,782,000 after buying an additional 815,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zynga by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,067,000 after buying an additional 5,037,324 shares in the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $38,969,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Zynga by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,007,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 240,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,568 shares. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.08. The company’s market cap is $2.32 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post $0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holds Stake in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-holds-stake-in-zynga-inc-znga/1135696.html.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.37.

In other news, SVP Devang Shah sold 40,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $114,707.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 214,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $602,267.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,910.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) and Android and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company operates through developing and monetizing social games segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.