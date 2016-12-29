State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6,798,000 Position in Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tupperware Brands Corp. were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 17.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 65.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) traded up 0.04% during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 234,666 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. Tupperware Brands Corp. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $66.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.14 million. Tupperware Brands Corp. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 124.54%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Corp. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Tupperware Brands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tupperware Brands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $119,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tupperware Brands Corp.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

