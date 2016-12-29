Starbucks Corp.’s (SBUX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.97 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Starbucks Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks Corp. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.54.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corp. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Starbucks Corp.’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corp. will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks Corp.’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corp.

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

