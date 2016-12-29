Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Stake Increased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Staar Surgical were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Staar Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,855,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,812,000 after buying an additional 437,509 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Staar Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Staar Surgical by 22.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Staar Surgical by 17.0% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Staar Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) traded down 3.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 82,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The firm’s market cap is $446.70 million. Staar Surgical Co. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business earned $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Staar Surgical had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Staar Surgical Co. will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Benchmark Co. set a $10.00 price target on shares of Staar Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staar Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Staar Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Staar Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Staar Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The Company operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses (IOLs) used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) used in refractive surgery.

