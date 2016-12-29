Spark Investment Management LLC Has $3,933,000 Position in Carbonite Inc. (CARB)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 287.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 303,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 225,207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 139.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 472,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 274,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) traded up 2.42% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 188,055 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Carbonite Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s market capitalization is $462.02 million.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 699.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carbonite Inc. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARB. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $132,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Friend sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,830,463.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc (Carbonite) is a provider of cloud and business continuity solutions. The Company’s solutions are designed to address the specific needs of small and medium sized businesses and individuals. It offers various solutions, such as Carbonite Personal, Carbonite Pro, Carbonite Server Backup and MailStore.

