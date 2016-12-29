Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 624,479 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $31,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 131.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geduld E E acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) traded down 0.046% on Thursday, hitting $10.885. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,871 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.32 billion. Southwestern Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 187.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $651 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy Co. will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. KLR Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. GMP Securities initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $10.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider Robert Craig Owen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $458,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,150.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $45,534.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,399 shares in the company, valued at $269,841.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations are focused on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Arkansas.

