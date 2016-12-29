Snap-On Inc. (SNA) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Snap-On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,914 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter worth $26,506,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 3.6% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 159,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 94.3% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,917 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.24 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-On Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.09 and a 52-week high of $177.86.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Snap-On had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-On Inc. will post $9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Snap-On Inc. (SNA) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/snap-on-inc-sna-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc/1135504.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

In other Snap-On news, VP Constance Johnsen sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $790,388.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $441,230.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,154.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-On Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users. The Company’s segments include Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group and Financial Services. Its Commercial & Industrial Group segment consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.