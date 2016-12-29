Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7,244,000 Stake in MetLife Inc. (MET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) traded down 0.31% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,810 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.70. MetLife Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.58%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7,244,000 Stake in MetLife Inc. (MET)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-has-7244000-stake-in-metlife-inc-met/1135679.html.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Standpoint Research cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. FBR & Co cut MetLife from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $51.00 target price on MetLife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.35.

In other MetLife news, EVP Maria R. Morris sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Carlson sold 23,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,283,907.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,128.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.