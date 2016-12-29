Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 60.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 405,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the second quarter worth $25,340,000. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7.2% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 0.99% during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,630 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on Paypal Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr raised Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In related news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $70,541.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,919.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

