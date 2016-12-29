Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,627 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the November 30th total of 547,127 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sino-Global Shipping America news, CEO Lei Cao sold 15,000 shares of Sino-Global Shipping America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zhi Kang Huang sold 10,000 shares of Sino-Global Shipping America stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $690,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) opened at 3.17 on Thursday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $26.25 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services.

