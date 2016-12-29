Silicon Motion Technology Corp.’s (SIMO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.75 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna set a $60.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.77.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) opened at 43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.16 million. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. during the second quarter worth about $970,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

