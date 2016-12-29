Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens AG in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Commerzbank AG set a €112.00 ($116.67) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens AG has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.09 ($118.84).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 115.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.35. Siemens AG has a 12 month low of €79.36 and a 12 month high of €117.16. The company has a market capitalization of €93.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

