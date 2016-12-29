WaferGen Bio-Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WGBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,808 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 527,844 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of WaferGen Bio-Systems (NASDAQ:WGBS) opened at 4.8848 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. WaferGen Bio-Systems has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company’s market cap is $18.49 million.

WaferGen Bio-Systems (NASDAQ:WGBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. WaferGen Bio-Systems had a negative return on equity of 221.83% and a negative net margin of 225.65%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts predict that WaferGen Bio-Systems will post ($4.30) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WaferGen Bio-Systems stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in WaferGen Bio-Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WGBS) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,780 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 9.96% of WaferGen Bio-Systems worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in WaferGen Bio-Systems Inc. (WGBS) Declines By 60.3%” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/short-interest-in-wafergen-bio-systems-inc-wgbs-declines-by-60-3/1135244.html.

About WaferGen Bio-Systems

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc (WaferGen) is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of genomic technology solutions for single-cell analysis (SCA) and clinical research. The Company focuses on marketing an open format genetic analysis system, the WaferGen SmartChip System. The Company’s ICELL8 Single-Cell System is a platform that can isolate a range of single cells and process specific cells for analysis, including Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

Receive News & Ratings for WaferGen Bio-Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaferGen Bio-Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.