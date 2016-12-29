Short Interest in JA Solar Holdings Co. (JASO) Declines By 49.8%

JA Solar Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:JASO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,709 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 1,091,111 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JASO shares. Axiom Securities raised JA Solar Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price target on JA Solar Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JA Solar Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:JASO) opened at 4.87 on Thursday. JA Solar Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:JASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business earned $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.02 million. JA Solar Holdings had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JA Solar Holdings will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in JA Solar Holdings by 155.8% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,156,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 1,313,102 shares during the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JA Solar Holdings during the third quarter worth about $3,987,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JA Solar Holdings during the second quarter worth about $4,383,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of JA Solar Holdings by 12,759.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 315,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 312,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JA Solar Holdings by 19.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 220,544 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JA Solar Holdings Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells solar power products that convert sunlight into electricity for a range of uses. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling solar modules, as well as silicon wafer manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments, including manufacturing and solar projects.

