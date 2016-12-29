Shawcor Ltd (SCL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) opened at 35.71 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock’s market cap is $2.31 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular management services; heat-shrinkable polymer tubing, and control and instrumentation wire and cable.

