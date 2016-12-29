Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SENS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NASDAQ:SENS) opened at 2.64 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm’s market cap is $246.55 million.

About Senseonics Holdings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, formerly ASN Technologies, Inc, is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. The Company operates through glucose monitoring systems segment. It offers a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense, which is designed to be an implantable CGM system to continually measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of approximately 90 days.

