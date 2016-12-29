Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Reduced by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises 2.4% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 865,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after buying an additional 93,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,257,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded up 1.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.99. 763,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Reduced by NewFocus Financial Group LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/sempra-energy-sre-stake-reduced-by-newfocus-financial-group-llc/1135804.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, President Mark A. Snell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $3,607,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 6,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.52 per share, with a total value of $609,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,955.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.