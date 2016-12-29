Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Great Plains Energy Inc. (GXP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP) by 473.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Great Plains Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,136,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,348,000 after buying an additional 1,697,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Great Plains Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,382,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 478,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Great Plains Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,927,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after buying an additional 846,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Great Plains Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,632,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,832,000 after buying an additional 96,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Great Plains Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,267,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,723,000 after buying an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 1,429,572 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.35. Great Plains Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Great Plains Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GXP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

