Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $787,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 114.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 37.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 537,537 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.51 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

